PROJECT MANAGER

Successful Phuket property developer seeks a Project Manager (M&E background). Competitive salary. Job Description: - Coordinate and manage contractors - Develop and manage schedules - Manage work quality (especially M&E) - Work with existing Project team. Requirements: - 10+ years in project/construction management (Developer or Contractor) - Ability to work with and manage contractors to deliver on time with expected quality - Must speak and write fluent Thai Pls send resume and expected salary.